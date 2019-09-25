By EUOBSERVER

Twenty-four of the 47 countries at the UN human rights council denounced the worsening track record of Saudi Arabia on human rights, the Guardian reports. Lead by 15 European countries the joint statement condemned the use of torture, unlawful detentions and unfair trials of critics, including female activists and journalists. They also asked for the truth on Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi journalist murdered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.