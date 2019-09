By EUOBSERVER

The Luxembourg-based top court of the EU on Tuesday dismissed the EU Commission's 2015 order to Starbucks to pay up to €30m in back taxes to the Netherlands. The case is part of competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager's crackdown on unlawful tax breaks offered by EU countries to multinationals. The ruling could influence Vestager's future efforts to open more such cases as she continues her role as competition chief.