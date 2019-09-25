Wednesday

25th Sep 2019

Ticker

Spain's court rules in favour of moving Franco's remains

By

Spain's Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday in favour of moving former dictator Francisco Franco's remains from a mausoleum in Madrid - a request made by the government of former prime minister Pedro Sanchez. According to El País, Franco's family is expected to appeal the decision. In 2018, the EU Parliament urged Spain to "withdrawal all symbols or monuments that exalt the military uprising, the [Spanish] civil war, and Franco's dictatorship".

Analysis

How the MEPs will grill the next commissioners

The EU parliament will organise public hearings to assess the future commissioners' suitability for their job and their knowledge about the portfolio they had assigned, before the new EU commission takes office on 1 November.

EU sides with Google in data protection case

The European Commission suggests the French data protection watchdog overstretched its remit to make Google delist names on a global scale from search query results, as part of the 'right to be forgotten' rule in the EU's data protection regulation.

Johnson flies home from NY early after UK court verdict

Prime minister Boris Johnson to fly back from UN meeting in New York a day early, after the UK supreme court ruled that the suspension of parliament was unlawful - and all major opposition parties call for Johnson's resignation.

EU countries turn screw on Iran

EU countries have tilted toward hawkish US diplomacy on Iran, blaming it for Saudi Arabia attacks and calling for wider disarmament talks.

Opinion

Revival of hope for EU-Israel ties after elections?

Detaching the Netanyahu-era alliance with Hungary's Viktor Orban and other illiberal regimes in Europe will serve both EU unity and Israel's integrity. Scraping the deal with Poland to rewrite the history of Second World War falls under the same category.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  2. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  4. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  5. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  8. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  10. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  11. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  12. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness

