By EUOBSERVER

Spain's Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday in favour of moving former dictator Francisco Franco's remains from a mausoleum in Madrid - a request made by the government of former prime minister Pedro Sanchez. According to El País, Franco's family is expected to appeal the decision. In 2018, the EU Parliament urged Spain to "withdrawal all symbols or monuments that exalt the military uprising, the [Spanish] civil war, and Franco's dictatorship".