25th Sep 2019

Ticker

Macron responds to Thunberg climate lawsuit

French president Emmanuel Macron has spoken out against a lawsuit filed by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. Thunberg, along with other children, had filed a complaint against Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, and Turkey for violating the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child when it comes to global warming. During a Europe 1 interview, Macron described the lawsuit as a "very radical stance" and which would "likely antagonise societies".

British prime minister Boris Johnson flew back to London on Wednesday as the parliament reconvened. The government plans an early election, while MPs are still keen to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

Automation threat to jobs will hit EU unevenly

New technologies, such as artificial intelligence and robotics, have the potential "to displace some workers from their tasks, even causing some jobs to disappear entirely", affecting the work nature of millions of jobs in Europe, according to a new report.

Analysis

The EU parliament will organise public hearings to assess the future commissioners' suitability for their job and their knowledge about the portfolio they had assigned, before the new EU commission takes office on 1 November.

The European Commission suggests the French data protection watchdog overstretched its remit to make Google delist names on a global scale from search query results, as part of the 'right to be forgotten' rule in the EU's data protection regulation.

News in Brief

  1. Part of Mont Blanc glacier at risk of collapse
  2. Google will not pay for news links, starting in France
  3. Thomas Cook had €3.5bn blackhole, CEO admits
  4. UK PM returns to face MPs after court humiliation
  5. Irish PM gives Johnson deadline on backstop 'plan'
  6. Future of Dutch government in limbo
  7. EU failing human rights defenders, says Amnesty
  8. Erdogan wants safe zone in Syria to resettle refugees

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA appoints Nicholas Hodac as Director General
  2. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  3. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  9. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  11. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  12. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions

