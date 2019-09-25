By EUOBSERVER

French president Emmanuel Macron has spoken out against a lawsuit filed by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. Thunberg, along with other children, had filed a complaint against Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, and Turkey for violating the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child when it comes to global warming. During a Europe 1 interview, Macron described the lawsuit as a "very radical stance" and which would "likely antagonise societies".