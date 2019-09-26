By EUOBSERVER

Two EU commission candidates, Romania's Rovana Plumb and Hungary's Laszlo Trocsanyi, have been called in by the European Parliament's legal affairs committee to answer extra questions Thursday on their financial declarations, AFP reported. Poland's Janusz Wojciechowski was asked for extra information via letter, and Austria's Johannes Hahn is to sell shares to avoid conflicts of interest. The committee gave 22 other nominees the all-clear to start public hearings next week.