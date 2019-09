By EUOBSERVER

Estonian police have found Aivar Rehe, former head of Danske Bank in the country dead in his garden, after two days of searching, Deutsche Welle reported. Danske Bank in Estonia was involved in a large scandal of Russian money laundering between 2007 and 2015. Ten employees of the bank were accused of money laundering, but Rehe was not one of them. Estonian media said his death was probably suicide.