Thursday

26th Sep 2019

Ticker

German ECB board member resigns in disagreement

By

Sabine Lautenschlaeger has resigned as board member of the European Central Bank (ECB). According to German Conservative MEP Markus Ferber, a coordinator in the economic and monetary affairs committee, she is "already the fourth prominent German central banker stepping down after the ECB started its path towards ultra-loose monetary policy". Ferber added that "the ECB president consistently decides against the interests and principles of the largest national central bank [Germany's]."

MEPs block Romanian and Hungarian 'commissioners'

In an unprecedented move, MEPs in the legal affairs committee said there were conflicts of interests for two commissioner-designates. Commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen will now have to decide what to do with them.

Johnson attacks court and MPs as he pushes for election

British prime minister Boris Johnson called on the opposition to either stop trying to prevent the government going for a no-deal Brexit, or call for an election. He also declared the Supreme Court's ruling was wrong.

Brexit Party MEPs have biggest side earnings

Brexit Party MEPs lead the European Parliament pack in terms of earnings from side jobs, collected on top of their monthly EU salaries. Transparency International, which uncovered the findings, says an ethics body is needed to prevent conflicts of interest.

Johnson plans UK snap election again, minister says

British prime minister Boris Johnson flew back to London on Wednesday as the parliament reconvened. The government plans an early election, while MPs are still keen to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

