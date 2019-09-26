By EUOBSERVER

Sabine Lautenschlaeger has resigned as board member of the European Central Bank (ECB). According to German Conservative MEP Markus Ferber, a coordinator in the economic and monetary affairs committee, she is "already the fourth prominent German central banker stepping down after the ECB started its path towards ultra-loose monetary policy". Ferber added that "the ECB president consistently decides against the interests and principles of the largest national central bank [Germany's]."