By EUOBSERVER

Sabine Lautenschläger has resigned as board member of the European Central Bank (ECB). According to the German Conservative MEP Markus Ferber, EPP coordinator in the economic and monetary affairs committee, she is "already the fourth prominent German central banker stepping down after the ECB started its path towards ultra-loose monetary policy". Ferber added that "the ECB president consistently decides against the interests and principles of the largest national central bank."