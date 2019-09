By EUOBSERVER

Rovana Plumb, the Romanian nominee, and Laszlo Troscanyi, the Hungarian nominee, to become European commissioners, will not now go forward to hearings at the European Parliament. The legal affairs committee of the parliament decided, after a vote, that there is not enough clarity on their financial situations. It is now down to president Ursula von der Leyen if she want both countries to nominate a new candidate.