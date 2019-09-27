By EUOBSERVER

The US ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sondland, went to Kiev on 26 July to help Ukraine "navigate" White House "demands" and explain the "differing messages" they were getting on US foreign policy from American diplomats and from US president Donald Trump's team, according to a whistleblower complaint published Thursday. Sondland's trip came one day after Trump had asked his Ukrainian counterpart to dig up dirt on an election rival.