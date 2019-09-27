Friday

27th Sep 2019

Ticker

Poll: Spanish socialist party on track to win snap election

By

Latest opinion polls suggest that Spain's Socialist Party (PSOE) will reach 34 percent of the vote in the next election on 10 November - five points higher than April. PSOE would receive twice as much support as the opposition Popular Party (PP), which received 17 percent in the poll. Spain's public research data also indicates that almost half of Spaniards consider politics and politicians among the country's biggest problems.

Opinion

Tough questions for Dalli and Suica on gender rights

Helena Dall's biggest challenge as equality commissioner will be securing EU accession to the Istanbul Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence, while Dubravka Suica as demography commissioner must reassure on abortion and contraceptives.

Analysis

Sunday's election in Austria: What to expect?

If successful in Sunday's poll, Sebastian Kurz will face three difficult options - a renewed alliance with the disgraced hard-right Freedom Party, a return to a 'Grand Coalition' with the socialists, or a risky three-way split with Greens and liberals.

MEPs block Romanian and Hungarian 'commissioners'

In an unprecedented move, MEPs in the legal affairs committee said there were conflicts of interests for two commissioner-designates. Commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen will now have to decide what to do with them.

Ukrainian president burns bridges in Europe

Ukraine's new president gleefully joined US leader Donald Trump in denigrating the EU back in July, a White House transcript of their phonecall has shown.

Johnson attacks court and MPs as he pushes for election

British prime minister Boris Johnson called on the opposition to either stop trying to prevent the government going for a no-deal Brexit, or call for an election. He also declared the Supreme Court's ruling was wrong.

News in Brief

  1. All 118 UK bishops condemn Johnson's language
  2. Spanish company investigated for 'spying' on Assange
  3. Two Catalan separatists admit making explosives
  4. EU warns Iran it might pull out from nuclear deal
  5. EU parliament chief to query blocked nominees
  6. US envoy to EU helped Ukraine 'navigate' demands
  8. Saudi Arabia to launch tourist visas

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA appoints Nicholas Hodac as Director General
  2. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  3. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  9. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  11. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  12. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions

