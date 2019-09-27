Ticker
Poll: Spanish socialist party on track to win snap election
By EUOBSERVER
Latest opinion polls suggest that Spain's Socialist Party (PSOE) will reach 34 percent of the vote in the next election on 10 November - five points higher than April. PSOE would receive twice as much support as the opposition Popular Party (PP), which received 17 percent in the poll. Spain's public research data also indicates that almost half of Spaniards consider politics and politicians among the country's biggest problems.