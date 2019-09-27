By EUOBSERVER

European Parliament president David Sassoli "will seek clarifications" from the legal affairs committee on its decision to block hearings of two EU commission nominees, from Hungary and Romania, on grounds of conflict of interest, a European parliament spokesman said. But for Manon Aubry, a French left-wing MEP on the committee, its decision was "crystal clear" and there would be a "big fight" if Sassoli tried to overturn its call.