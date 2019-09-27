By EUOBSERVER

Two pro-independence members of the Catalan Committee to Defend the Republic (CDR), who were arrested on Monday for allegedly planning violent attacks with violence, confessed that they were making explosives and testing them, according to El País. Officers found acid, paraffin, aluminium powder, industrial paint, and gasoline, as well as documents that explain how to make industrial explosives. The two detainees are among nine CDR members arrested on Monday.