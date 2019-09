By EUOBSERVER

Croatian prime minister Andrej Plenkovic accused on Thursday the NGO GONG of campaigning against the country's candidate for the EU Commission, Dubravka Suica. "Suica got through the hearing before the Croatian parliament's committee on European affairs where members of the [opposition] Social Democratic Party (SDP) raised these topics which are now being recycled by GONG," Plenkovic told reporters in Brussels.