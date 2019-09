By EUOBSERVER

In several cities in Egypt protests erupted on Friday against president Abdel Fattah Sisi. Protestors demand Sisi leave office and the Egyptian regime go. Police closed the central Tahrir Square in Cairo and have arrested more then 2,000 people since the first protests erupted a week earlier on Friday. These protest started when a former contractor revealed Sisi was building luxurious villas for him and his family.