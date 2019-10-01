Ticker
Albania and North Macedonia to start EU accession talks
By EUOBSERVER
Europe is planning to announce accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia at an EU affairs ministers' meeting in Luxembourg on 15 October, according to draft conclusions seen by the Bloomberg news agency. "In light of the progress achieved on reforms," the EU ministers will agree "to open accession negotiations", the draft communique, which was circulated on Friday, said. France and the Netherlands had previously opposed the move.