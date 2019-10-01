By EUOBSERVER

The Flemish nationalist party N-VA, the liberals Open VLD and the Christian Democrats CD&V reached a government agreement on Monday morning after a marathon meeting in Brussels that lasted 21 hours. However, the division of powers is not yet complete. "We have an agreement. Strong package of measures for a strong Flanders," said the future prime minister of Flanders Jan Jambon (N-VA). Belgium is divided into French and Flemish-speaking parts.