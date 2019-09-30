By EUOBSERVER

Hungary is to propose its EU ambassador, Oliver Varhelyi, as its EU commissioner after the European Parliament blocked the first candidate chosen by Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban, an EU official said. Varhelyi would replace Hungary's former justice minister Laszlo Trocsanyi who was rejected earlier on Monday by MEPs on the legal affairs committee because of conflicts of interest. Trocsanyi had been nominated to be commissioner for enlargement.