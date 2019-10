By EUOBSERVER

"We have found the €23bn", Italy's premier Giuseppe Conte said on Monday, making it possible to avert a rise in value-added tax in January to ensure Italy complies with EU fiscal rules. Italy is set to unveil its 2020 budget next month. In July, the European Commission urged Italy to reduce the structural deficit by 0.6 percent next year. Italy's standard VAT rate is 22 percent.