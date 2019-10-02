By EUOBSERVER

Romania's ruling Social Democrats want MEP Dan Nica as their commissioner-designate for transport after their first candidate, Rovana Plumb, was blocked by EU lawmakers, according to party sources quoted by Romanian media. That would however wreck the gender balance in the new commission, which commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen is keen on. Gabriela Ciot, secretary of state at the foreign ministry, has been mentioned as another possible candidate.