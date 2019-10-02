Wednesday

2nd Oct 2019

Ticker

Gender balance complicates Romania's commissioner pick

By

Romania's ruling Social Democrats want MEP Dan Nica as their commissioner-designate for transport after their first candidate, Rovana Plumb, was blocked by EU lawmakers, according to party sources quoted by Romanian media. That would however wreck the gender balance in the new commission, which commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen is keen on. Gabriela Ciot, secretary of state at the foreign ministry, has been mentioned as another possible candidate.

Poland's 'vague' nominee flops in EU hearing

Poland's nominee for agriculture commissioner, Janusz Wojciechowski, is likely to face a second hearing after MEPs from top political groups lambasted his "vague" performance on Tuesday.

Johansson: 'No new proposals in first 100 days'

The European Commission's possible next home affairs chief, who is responsible for creating a new pact on migration and asylum, struggled to provide MEPs any specific details on how to unblock the impasse over asylum.

Opinion

Tough questions for new EU 'development' commissioner

While much ink has been spilled on the naming of the new migration "European Way of Life" commissioner, another shift has gone largely unnoticed - the new European Commission will no longer include a commissioner for "Development".

