Ticker
EU court: storing cookies needs 'active consent'
By EUOBSERVER
The European Court of Justice ruled on Tuesday that website operators must get an "active consent" from users before storing their cookies. The case related to German Planet49, a game company, using a pre-ticked checkbox to participate in a promotional lottery as proof of consent. A pre-ticked checkbox is insufficient. Users must be informed of the duration of information storage and whether third parties gets access, the judges found.