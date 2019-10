By EUOBSERVER

As Madrid seeks to address the 500-year old 'historic mistake' of exiling Jews, 132,226 descendants of Sephardic Jews, mainly from Latin America, have taken the opportunity to request Spanish citizenship before a 30 September deadline. The Jews were ordered in 1492 to either convert to Catholicism or exile. In 2015, Spain passed a law to make up for the medieval expulsion. A similar scheme in Portugal is still open.