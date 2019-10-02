Ticker
Belgian EU nominee denies 'malicious' allegations
By EUOBSERVER
Belgium's EU nominee for justice commissioner, Didier Reynders, denied the "malicious" allegations of corruption recently made against him by a former Belgian intelligence officer at his European Parliament hearing on Wednesday. Reynders said his family had suffered distress and a Belgian prosecutor had dismissed the case due to "no evidence". "Rule of law also means presumption of innocence," he said, before the hearing was interrupted by a power cut.