Workers strike in Athens over Greek labour reforms
By EUOBSERVER
Workers in Greece went on strike on Wednesday, marching through Athens to protest against labour reforms proposed by the new conservative government. Prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis's government promised to negotiate fiscal reforms with its European partners, increase net salaries and ease taxation, reported Reuters. However, Greek unions believe these reforms will not reduce unemployment. Greece has the highest rate of unemployment in the EU at around 17 percent.