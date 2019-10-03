By EUOBSERVER

The French government is considering monitoring the social media accounts of taxpayers to detect possible tax fraud. According to France24, authorities will control purchases on sites such as eBay or Le Bon Coin. The French National Commission for Data Protection and Liberties (CNIL) stated that the proposal may infringe on freedom of thought and expression. In the UK, a similar system called 'Connect' uses social media to identify tax evaders.