Thursday

3rd Oct 2019

Ticker

France mulls using social media to identify tax evaders

By

The French government is considering monitoring the social media accounts of taxpayers to detect possible tax fraud. According to France24, authorities will control purchases on sites such as eBay or Le Bon Coin. The French National Commission for Data Protection and Liberties (CNIL) stated that the proposal may infringe on freedom of thought and expression. In the UK, a similar system called 'Connect' uses social media to identify tax evaders.

Dalli promises to unblock women on boards directive

Malta's nominee for EU commissioner for the new equality portfolio, Helena Dalli, promised on Wednesday (2 October) an ambitious programme to fight all types of discrimination, stereotypes, and gender-related issues across Europe.

US to put tariffs on European whiskies, cheese

After a 15-year legal battle, the US was given the green light to impose tariffs on EU products. The EU is threatening countermeasures but wants to negotiate. Transatlantic ties have suffered another blow.

Opinion

Can Schinas put EU values back into migration brief?

Margaritas Schinas at his hearing before MEPs on Thursday has an opportunity to put the core values of the EU – peace, sustainable development and human rights – back at the heart of EU migration policy.

Johnson finally unveils UK's Brexit border 'compromise'

British PM Boris Johnson proposes regulatory alignment between the EU and Northern Ireland to avoid most of the checks at the border, but wants the province to leave the EU's customs union when the UK does.

