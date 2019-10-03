Ticker
Court: Denying Holocaust is not 'freedom of expression'
By EUOBSERVER
Denying the Holocaust happened is not a form of freedom of expression protected under the European Human Rights Convention, the European Court of Human Rights ruled Thursday. In 2010 Udo Pastoers was convicted under German law for denying the Holocaust, which he challenged citing freedom of expression. But the court ruled Pastoers "had intentionally stated untruths in order to defame the Jews and the persecution that they had suffered."