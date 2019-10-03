Thursday

3rd Oct 2019

Ticker

Court: Denying Holocaust is not 'freedom of expression'

By

Denying the Holocaust happened is not a form of freedom of expression protected under the European Human Rights Convention, the European Court of Human Rights ruled Thursday. In 2010 Udo Pastoers was convicted under German law for denying the Holocaust, which he challenged citing freedom of expression. But the court ruled Pastoers "had intentionally stated untruths in order to defame the Jews and the persecution that they had suffered."

Sinkevičius pledges to 'listen' to climate protests

Lithuania's commissioner-designate, Virginijus Sinkevičius, unveiled during his three-hour hearing on Thursday a package of proposals to protect the environment - from the bottom of the oceans to the top of the sky.

Estonian nominee's answers fails to convince all MEPs

Estonia's European commissioner-designate for the energy portfolio, Kadri Simson, did not manage to fully convince MEPs during her grilling. She avoided questions on concrete actions for the energy transition in Europe.

Dalli promises to unblock women on boards directive

Malta's nominee for EU commissioner for the new equality portfolio, Helena Dalli, promised on Wednesday (2 October) an ambitious programme to fight all types of discrimination, stereotypes, and gender-related issues across Europe.

