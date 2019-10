By EUOBSERVER

Greece's prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday that Turkey must assume its responsibility for migration control, reported Reuters. "[Turkey] has the ability to control the flows in the Aegean. It cannot give the impression that it is exploiting this issue for its geopolitical pursuits," Mitsotakis said. Greece is recently dealing with an increase in the flow of migrants crossing the Aegean islands from Turkey.