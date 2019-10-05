Saturday

5th Oct 2019

Ticker

Libyan migrant trafficker seen with Italian officials

By

Italian newspaper Avvenire published photos of notorious Libyan human trafficker Abd al-Rahman Milad, known as Bija, discussing migration at a table with Italian officials in 2017. A UN security report says Bija is responsible for shootings at sea and suspected of drowning dozens of people. Other reports say he traveled to Rome to participate in an EU-funded workshop hosted by International Organisation for Migration at a four-star hotel.

German MEP challenges Suica on conflict of interest

Croatia's European commissioner nominee, Dubravka Šuica - who has been highly-critised at home for not being fully transparent - promised during her European Parliament grilling that she will work "towards the rule of law and transparency".

Schinas spars with MEPs over migration job title

A number of MEPs pressed Margaritis Schinas to drop the "Protecting the European Way of Life" title of his portfolio, which deals with migration. But Schinas refused, claiming it needs protecting from terrorists and populists. He failed to convince.

Opinion

Greece needs to face reality about asylum seekers

What Greece needs is for its new government to have the courage to say what everyone knows needs to happen - namely that the large-scale returns to Turkey are off the table and that the island containment policy is unsustainable.

  1. Libyan migrant trafficker seen with Italian officials
  2. UK PM will ask for extension, Scottish court told
  3. Greece's Mitostakis warns Turkey to stem migrant flow
  4. Ireland: Current UK position equals no-deal Brexit
  5. Italy's EU nominee advocates Keynesian economics
  6. Italy's EU pick keen to tax US polluters
  7. Von der Leyen to live in Berlaymont office
  8. Scottish court asked to delay Brexit

