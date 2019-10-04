Ticker
Libyan migrant trafficker seen with Italian officials
By EUOBSERVER
Italian newspaper Avvenire published photos of notorious Libyan human trafficker Abd al-Rahman Milad, known as Bija, discussing migration at a table with Italian officials in 2017. A UN security report says Bija is responsible for shootings at sea and suspected of drowning dozens of people. Other reports say he traveled to Rome to participate in an EU-funded workshop hosted by International Organisation for Migration at a four-star hotel.