Monday

7th Oct 2019

Opposition parties win in Kosovo elections

Two opposition parties, the leftist-nationalist Self-Determination and the centre-right Democratic League for Kosovo, would have a respective tally of 26 and 25 percent of the votes in Kosovo's parliamentary elections of Sunday, Deutsche Welle reports. With a quarter of the votes still to be counted, it is clear that the alliance of prime minister Ramush Haradinaj lost support. He increased tensions with Serbia, imposing 100 percent tariffs on Serbian products.

