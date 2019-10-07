Ticker
EU grills Facebook over Libra risks
By EUOBSERVER
The EU commission has asked Facebook to provide information about their new cryptocurrency Libra, including the risks to financial stability and data privacy, as well as the project's ability to comply with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing rules, according to the Financial Times. The questioning will help the EU to establish if and how Libra should be regulated. PayPal announced on Friday that it was withdrawing from Libra Association.