By EUOBSERVER

The interim chief of HSBC bank, Noel Quinn, is drafting a plan to cut 10,000 jobs for immediate savings from across the banking group, according to the Financial Times. The plan would mainly target European employees, the most expensive. The reorganisation comes on top of a recently-announced plan to cut 4,700 jobs. HSBC has a total of 238,000 employees worldwide. Deutsche Bank announced in August a cut of 18,000 jobs.