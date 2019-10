By EUOBSERVER

The Dutch coalition government on Monday lost its majority in the parliament, after a member of prime minister Mark Rutte's VVD party said he wanted to keep his seat as an independent. Last month, MP Wybren van Haga was dismissed for maintaining ties with the company he founded in 2018, reported Reuters. With only 75 seats, Rutte's four-party coalition will need the support of the opposition to pass legislation.