Ticker
Commission launches call to fight disinformation
By EUobserver
The European Commission has launched a call for tenders to "create the first core service of a digital platform to help fight disinformation in Europe", it said in a statement. The aim is to create a European Digital Media Observatory serving as "a hub for fact-checkers, academics and researchers to collaborate with each other and actively link with media organisations and media literacy experts, and provide support to policy makers".