By EUobserver

A report of the so-called "wise men", led by Thomas Wieser, a former EU official, proposes creating a "European Climate and Sustainable Development Bank" in order to channel all EU aid to Africa, like China's 'Belt and Road' initiative, Bloomberg writes. The report, that will be discussed by EU's finance ministers, says huge investments in Africa are needed because of its explosive demographics and future "disorderly migratory pressures".