Ticker
Eight EU states want to raise 2030 climate target
By EUobserver
Environment ministers from France, Spain, the Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, and Luxembourg have signed a letter calling on incoming EU climate commissioner, Frans Timmermans, to increase the EU's emissions-cut target from 40 percent to 55 percent by 2030, Reuters writes. The text urges the EU to take climate action "to underpin the European Green Deal, to drive the in-depth transformation and bold measures needed across all sectors".