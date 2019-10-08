Tuesday

8th Oct 2019

Ticker

Eight EU states want to raise 2030 climate target

By

Environment ministers from France, Spain, the Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, and Luxembourg have signed a letter calling on incoming EU climate commissioner, Frans Timmermans, to increase the EU's emissions-cut target from 40 percent to 55 percent by 2030, Reuters writes. The text urges the EU to take climate action "to underpin the European Green Deal, to drive the in-depth transformation and bold measures needed across all sectors".

Borrell hard on Russia in EU hearing

The EU should continue to expand in the Western Balkans and maintain sanctions on Russia, its next foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, has said.

EU to better protect journalists, Jourova promises

The current Czech commissioner for justice, Vera Jourova, was approved for the next commission, as she promised to defend democracy from online threats, and to present ideas about reforming future European elections by 2020.

Opinion

Are commissioner grillings going too far?

In these commissioner hearings politics and the law are very close to one another. The temptation to use legal rules and procedures for political ends is real and present.

