By EUobserver

The plenary debate in the Flemish parliament on the budget of the new government had to be stopped because of a bomb warning on Tuesday. Everyone had to evacuate the building immediately. According to Martine Goossens, secretary-general of the Flemish parliament, someone called in English to report a bomb. The services think it might be connected to the 40th anniversary of the Kurdish Institute, planned in the building at 4PM.