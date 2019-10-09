Wednesday

9th Oct 2019

Ticker

US ambassador to EU will not testify in Trump impeachment

By

The US ambassador to the EU, Peter Sondland, was asked by the US House of Representatives to testify in the impeachment investigation into president Donald Trump. However, the State Department has forbidden him to do so. Sondland would have played a role in pushing Ukraine to investigate the business affairs of the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in the country. Democratic politicians accuse Trump of obstructing justice.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

EU agency kept in dark on forced flight abuse

Anti-torture witnesses told Germany but not the EU about abuse on a forced return flight to Afghanistan last year, posing questions on Europe's human rights safeguards.

Column

Habsburg lessons for Europe's foreign policy

The EU is facing similar challenges. Like the Habsburgs, it must work out ways to navigate an increasingly messy geo-political map and stand firm without the advantage of military predominance.

Borrell hard on Russia in EU hearing

The EU should continue to expand in the Western Balkans and maintain sanctions on Russia, its next foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, has said.

News in Brief

  1. Report: EU might extend Brexit deadline again
  2. Report: Russian spy unit to 'destabilise Europe'
  3. Latvian nominee wants to regulate cryptocurrencies
  4. US ambassador to EU will not testify in Trump impeachment
  5. Flemish parliament evacuated after bomb alarm
  6. Macron: France needs 'society of vigilance' after attack
  7. Poland's EU nominee gets through after second hearing
  8. Tusk to UK: Brexit not about winning 'stupid blame game'

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA appoints Nicholas Hodac as Director General
  2. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  3. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  9. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  11. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  12. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions

Latest News

  1. Breaking up tech giants is last resort, Vestager tells MEPs
  2. Trump's Syria move will have consequences for migration
  3. EU agency kept in dark on forced flight abuse
  4. Habsburg lessons for Europe's foreign policy
  5. Polish EU nominee gets through at second attempt
  6. Borrell hard on Russia in EU hearing
  7. EU to better protect journalists, Jourova promises
  8. Are commissioner grillings going too far?

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us