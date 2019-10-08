Tuesday

8th Oct 2019

US ambassador to EU will not testify in Trump impeachment

The US ambassador to the EU, Peter Sondland, was asked by the US House of Representatives to testify in the impeachment investigation into president Donald Trump. However, the State Department has forbidden him to do so. Sondland would have played a role in pushing Ukraine to investigate the business affairs of the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in the country. Democratic politicians accuse Trump of obstructing justice.

