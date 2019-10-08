By EUobserver

The future commissioner-designate for an "economy that works for people", Valdis Dombrovskis, told MEPs on Tuesday during his hearing that Europe needs a "common approach on crypto-assets such as Libra". The Latvian nominee intends to propose new legislation, since cryptocurrencies like Facebook's Libra may have "systemic effects on financial stability". However, Dombrovskis previously rejected regulation of digital currencies in his five years as commissioner for financial services.