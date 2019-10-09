Ticker
Report: Russian spy unit to 'destabilise Europe'
By EUobserver
Russia's military intelligence, the GRU, operates a secret cell, called Unit 29155, tasked with subversion and assassination operations in Europe, the New York Times reports, citing Western and Russian security officials. The Moscow-based unit, commanded by general Andrei Averyanov, contains veterans from Russia's Chechen wars and was behind recent destabilisation efforts in Moldova, an attempted coup in Montenegro, and attempted assassinations in Bulgaria and the UK, the report adds.