By EUobserver

Eight European countries have signed a letter to the future climate commissioner Frans Timmermans calling him to raise the objective to reduce emissions from 40 percent to 55 percent by 2030, Deutsche Welle reports. The countries are France, Spain, the Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, and Luxembourg. They ask "the European green deal to drive the in-depth transformation and bold measures needed across all sectors of the economy."