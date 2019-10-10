Thursday

10th Oct 2019

Ticker

EU Commission takes Poland to court over judicial reforms

By

The European Commission is taking Poland to the European Court of Justice for undermining the principle of judicial independence. The country introduced a new disciplinary regime for Polish judges, which the commission says "does not ensure the necessary guarantees to protect judges from political control." The decision comes ahead of an election on Sunday, which the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party is expected to win.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Turkish attack on Syria might revive ISIS

The EU has told Turkey to stop its attack on Syria. US president Donald Trump seems to be less worried about the 12,000 ISIS fighters walking free, saying "they will be escaping to Europe".

Timmermans to end EU climate 'contradictions'

Fossil fuel subsidies should end and there is "no future in coal", the EU's would-be green commissioner, Frans Timmermans, has said in his pledge to make the EU carob neutral.

EU migrant boat plan fails to get extra support

Only seven out of 28 EU states have so far supported a draft plan to disembark and relocate migrants rescued in the central Mediterranean, following a meeting in Luxembourg.

News in Brief

  1. Greece and Bulgaria sign natural gas agreement
  2. Erdogan threatens to 'open gates to Europe' for refugees
  3. EU Commission takes Poland to court over judicial reforms
  4. EU budget needs new revenue streams, say MEP groups
  5. Romania's second EU nominee at risk
  6. Johnson meets Varadkar for last-minute Brexit effort
  7. Germany warns of a new migration chaos echoing 2015
  8. EU warns of cybersecurity risks, implicating China

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA appoints Nicholas Hodac as Director General
  2. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  3. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  9. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  11. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  12. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions

Latest News

  1. NGOs expose rights abuses in EU supermarket supply chains
  2. Turkish attack on Syria might revive ISIS
  3. European Jews call for 'united front' after German attack
  4. From Brexit to Irish reunification?
  5. Timmermans to end EU climate 'contradictions'
  6. EU migrant boat plan fails to get extra support
  7. Breaking up tech giants is last resort, Vestager tells MEPs
  8. Trump's Syria move will have consequences for migration

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us