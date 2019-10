By EUobserver

Turkey's president Recep Tayyib Erdogan threatened in a speech to "open the gates to Europe for 3.6 million Syrian refugees who asked for asylum in Turkey" if the EU continues to criticise Turkey for its attack in northern Syria, and if it calls it an invasion. The EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini called upon Turkey "to immediately stop its unilateral military action", after it attacked Syria on Wednesday.