By EUobserver

Greek environment and energy minister Kostis Chatzidakis and his Bulgarian counterpart Temenuzhka Petkova signed on Thursday an agreement about the Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), reported Greek daily Kathimerini. This €240m project, partly funded by the EU, will allow Bulgaria to have greater access to natural gas from the Caspian sea. However, the European Investment Bank intends to stop any funding of fossil fuels, including natural gas, by 2020.