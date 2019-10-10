By EUobserver

Romania's government collapsed on Thursday after losing a no-confidence vote - only weeks ahead of the presidential election. Prime minister Viorica Dancila was the country's third premier in seven months, while her Social Democrats party (PSD) had been in power since 2016. Romania has for several years been plagued by government corruption scandals. President Klaus Iohannis will now choose a replacement government. General elections are only due in late 2020.